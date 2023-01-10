The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.

Priest worked the Tag Team Turmoil bout for more than 50 minutes.

It was then announced that The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to The Usos for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. The post-match angle saw The Usos come out and face off with The Judgment Day as RAW went off the air.

WWE has not announced when The Judgment Day vs. The Usos will take place, or if it will be Balor and Priest representing the group, or Mysterio and Priest.

Below are several shots from tonight’s RAW main event at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL:

Dom didn't choose the prison life

The prison life chose Dom#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5dbmIzZfX6 — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2023

The Street Profits leveled up tonight on #WWERaw! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8gaxz0WQy4 — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.