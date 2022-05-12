WWE has named Suzette Ramirez-Carr as their new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ramirez-Carr will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who commented on bringing her to the company in a press release issued today.

“The people who work at WWE are our company’s greatest asset and Suzette’s experience as a business partner and leader will prove to be invaluable for the organization,” McMahon said.

Ramirez-Carr brings nearly three decades of executive experience to WWE, including senior positions with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter and Oaktree Capital Management. During her tenure, she led the Human Resources, DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), Facilities and Internal Communications functions.

Ramirez-Carr, a graduate of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor and the University of California at Irvine, said it is a privilege to join WWE.

“It is a privilege to join WWE and work with the exceptional team in place to build and support its world-class employee base,” Ramirez-Carr said.

As WWE’s new Chief Human Resources Officer, Ramirez-Carr’s oversight will include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Development and Engagement, and HR Operations and Training.

