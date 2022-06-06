WWE has named Catherine Newman as the new Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing.

As a part of WWE’s senior leadership team, Newman’s oversight will include Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography.

Newman brings more than two decades of executive experience to WWE, including her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. She held that job from May 2020 until leaving this month for WWE, according to her LinkedIn. Newman has also held senior positions with The Times of London and Financial Times.

Newman is a graduate of Loughborough University, a Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate from Buckinghamshire New University, and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy of the United Kingdom.

Newman’s LinkedIn page also notes that she is working for WWE full-time out of London and the United States.

WWE is bringing Newman on to help fill some of the duties of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who is currently on a leave of absence to be with her family.

