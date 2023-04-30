WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most defining moments in the history of the Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley). Check out the full list and video below.

10. “WrestleMania 38 Surprise”-Damian Priest joins Edge.

9. “Rhea Ripley Joins”-Rhea Ripley joins Edge and Damian Priest.

8. “Ruining Rey Mysterio’s Anniversary”-The group attacks the Mysterio family.

7. “Beating The OC”-Judgment Day defeats AJ Styles and The OC on Raw.

6. “Tag Team Turmoil Victory”-Judgment Day picks up another huge tag team win.

5. “Walking Out Of The Hall Of Fame”-Dominik walks out during his dad’s speech.

4. “Finn Balor Joins, Betrays Edge”-Finn Balor joins and kicks out Edge.

3. “Damian Priest Destroys Bad Bunny”-Bad Bunny gets sent through a table.

2. “Judgment Day Recruit Dominik”-Dominik betrays Edge and his father.

1. “Rhea Ripley Con-Chair-To Beth Phoenix” Rhea Ripley destroys Beth Phoenix.