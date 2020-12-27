WWE will be releasing a package of their ten best matches of 2020 on the free version of the WWE Network, which will be hosted by current NXT commentator and former multi-time champion Wade Barrett. Check out the matchups, along with a teaser trailer featuring Barrett, below.

10. Kyle O’Reilly versus Finn Balor for the NXT championship at Takeover 31

9. Rhea Ripley versus Charlotte Flair for the NXT women’s championship at Mania 36

8. Ilja Dragunov versus WALTER for the NXT UK championship on NXT UK TV

7. Randy Orton versus Drew McINtyre for the WWE championship at CoC

6. Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles June 12th SmackDown

5. Sami Zayn versus Jef Hard versus AJ Styles for the I.C. championship at CoC

4. Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series

3. Edge versus Randy Orton at Backlash

2. Sasha Banks versus Bayley for the SD women’s championship at Hell in a Cell

1. Undertaker versus AJ Styles Boneyard Match at Mania 36