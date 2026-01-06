WWE’s streaming footprint continues to evolve, with Netflix now officially becoming home to a major portion of the company’s Premium Live Event history.

Following the expiration of WWE’s long-running agreement with Peacock, the promotion’s PLE library was added to Netflix on January 1. An official announcement has since confirmed the move, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that the arrangement is part of a new multi-year agreement between WWE and Netflix. Financial details were not disclosed.

Netflix clarified the scope of the deal in its announcement, stating that the platform is now the exclusive U.S. home for WWE’s Premium Live Event library dating back to prior to September 2025. That includes flagship events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, along with select award-winning documentaries and original WWE programming.

The September 2025 cutoff is significant, as that marks when WWE’s new Premium Live Event agreement with ESPN officially went into effect. Events such as Wrestlepalooza, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Survivor Series 2025 aired on ESPN, which retains the U.S. rights to those shows — and all future WWE PLEs — rather than Netflix.

Netflix and WWE first partnered in 2025 when Monday Night Raw moved to the streaming platform, signaling a major shift in WWE’s media strategy. The two sides recently marked the one-year anniversary of that deal, with Netflix airing a special edition of Raw themed around “Stranger Things Night.”

As WWE continues to split its live event and archival content across multiple platforms, Netflix now serves as the central hub for the company’s historic Premium Live Event catalog in the United States.

