WWE viewers in Canada can now hear live French commentary from Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on Netflix. Laprade announced the change on September 8, confirming that it covers Raw, NXT, SmackDown and premium live events.

The move brings the pair’s French-language coverage into the live broadcast window. Laprade said they had already worked on more than 300 Netflix broadcasts before reaching this point.

He also noted their nine years calling WWE and emphasized the opportunity to experience the shows at the same time as the audience.

Laprade said their presentation will continue to reflect Quebec culture through their commentary, expressions and approach to describing wrestling. The announcement specifically identifies Netflix viewers in Canada as the audience for the live French-language coverage.

Source: Pat Laprade’s September 8 announcement.