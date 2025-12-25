WWE and Netflix are leaning fully into crossover territory to kick off the new year.

The January 5 episode of WWE Raw has officially been branded “Stranger Things Night,” with Netflix confirming the collaboration on Christmas Day by releasing a new trailer promoting the event (see video below). The episode will mark the first Raw broadcast of 2026 and will feature some form of crossover between WWE and the hit Netflix series, though specific details on how the worlds will collide have not yet been revealed.

Netflix made the announcement clear in its promotional messaging.

“RAW gets Stranger – It’s Stranger Things Night on WWE RAW! The 2026 premiere episode on January 5th will feature some of the biggest names in WWE and kick off WrestleMania season. Live on Netflix 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT – You won’t want to miss it.”

The episode will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and also carries added significance as it marks the one-year anniversary of Raw moving to Netflix.

Big matches are already locked in.

Three championship bouts have been confirmed for the broadcast, headlined by World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defending against Bron Breakker. The card will also feature Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri defending against Becky Lynch, as well as Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defending against IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.

A stacked card for a crossover-heavy night.

Outside of Raw, WWE’s Netflix synergy continued earlier in the day as Seth Rollins appeared on the pre-game panel during Netflix’s NFL coverage of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game, further spotlighting the growing partnership between the two brands.

Finally, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair appeared in a new Netflix ad, which you can also check out below.

