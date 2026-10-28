Netflix’s early 2024 media agreement with WWE included a right of first negotiation for UFC’s United States media rights, according to newly unredacted material reported by F4W. The outlet cited Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, who noted that those rights ultimately went to Paramount rather than Netflix.

Fightful reported that WWE’s attorneys raised the provision in the shareholders’ merger lawsuit while arguing over whether post-merger media-rights evidence should be included at trial. WWE maintained that the merger with UFC benefited media-rights deals, contrary to an assertion from the plaintiffs’ expert, but the trial was ultimately cancelled.

F4W said the disclosure followed a ruling last week in Delaware Chancery Court, after Thurston pursued the removal of redactions. Despite an affidavit from WWE’s general counsel, the court considered the claims of potential harm too general. The court also said the fact that the case settled before it needed to rely on the information did not matter.