The initial feedback on Netflix’s viewership numbers for WWE Monday Night Raw is overwhelmingly positive, though the streamer is still finalizing the data. Excitement is building within both WWE and Netflix circles, and anticipation is high for the official release of the numbers to gauge just how impressive they are.

Currently, Raw holds the #1 spot on Netflix.

Entertainment industry insiders who attended the taping were struck by the energy of the live audience. Despite Los Angeles’ reputation for late arrivals and early exits, the crowd was fully engaged from start to finish, demonstrating a deep investment in the WWE experience.

Addressing some fan inquiries: no injuries were reported during the show. While CM Punk appeared to be in pain following his match with Seth Rollins, it seems he was simply selling the effects of the bout.

As for Becky Lynch, she did not appear at the event and was not involved in the show’s creative direction. Sources indicate that WWE plans to reintroduce several major stars, including Lynch, in the coming weeks, aiming to maximize their impact and effectively introduce them to Netflix’s broader audience.

Last night’s episode was as much a showcase for WWE’s brand as it was an episode of Raw. This approach was intentional, blending nostalgia with fresh content. By incorporating legendary figures like The Rock and The Undertaker, WWE sought to appeal to newer viewers less familiar with weekly storylines while spotlighting its current roster.

Internally, there was significant praise for Joe Tessitore, Big E, and Wade Barrett for their performances on the Raw Post-Game Show. Additionally, many within WWE were impressed by the loud crowd reaction to Tiffany Stratton.

Celebrity sightings at the event included Kieran Culkin and Kelly Osbourne. Meanwhile, former WWE star CJ “Lana” Perry was reportedly spotted socializing with WWE talent after the show, though it’s unclear if she attended Raw itself.

