WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, has added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches. It has highlights of Royal Rumble matches from the Attitude Era.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for nearly four hours.

Stars featured include Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Bret Hart, Vader, and more. Here is the synopsis for the compilation:

“When the Royal Rumble Match meets the Attitude Era you get the wildest over-the-top-rope melees in WWE history. This collection of Royal Rumble Matches features iconic Superstars, shocking moments and a Royal Rumble-sized helping of Attitude.”

Check out the playlist here.