WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, has added a new Best of Roman Reigns collection that features various matches.

Here is the content listing:

-The Usos versus The Shield for the WWE Tag Team Championship – Money in the Bank 2013.

-Roman Reigns versus Sheamus for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Raw, December 14, 2015.

-Roman Reigns versus Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – WrestleMania 32.

-AJ Styles versus Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Extreme Rules Match) – Extreme Rules 2016.

-Roman Reigns versus The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship – Raw, November 20, 2017.

-Samoa Joe versus Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship – Raw, January 1, 2018.

-Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship – Summerslam 2018.

-Roman Reigns versus Braun Strowman versus “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship (No Holds Barred) – Payback 2020.

-Jey Uso versus Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship – Clash of Champions 2020.