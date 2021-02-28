The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and Progress.

The two videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 161 – 02/27/21.

Craig Anthony clashes with Stevie James in the main event. Leyton Buzzard and BT Gunn face off in a rematch. Ellie Armstrong makes her ICW debut against Molly Spartan. Dylan Thorn and Levi’s heated rivalry comes to a head with a one-on-one showdown.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 105: – 02/27/21.

Cara Noir defends the PROGRESS Wrestling Championship against Chris Ridgeway. The winners of Danny Black vs. Warren Banks and Luke Jacobs vs. Ethan Allen battle in the Natural Progression Series Finals. The No. 1 contender for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship is crowned. Lykos Gym looks to take over the tag team division.