The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and ICW.

All two videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 162 – 03/06/21.

DCT battles Kez Evans in the main event. Jack Jester collides with Stevie Boy in a rematch from two weeks prior. Craig Anthony goes one-on-one with Jason Reed. Emily Hayden faces off with Angel Hayze.

EVOLVE 03 – 05/01/10.

Adam Cole makes his EVOLVE debut. Johnny Gargano goes one-on-one with Ricochet. Mercedes Martinez is thirsty for competition. Chris Hero battles Bobby Fish. Kyle O’Reilly, Jimmy Jacobs and Brad Allen strive to keep their winning streaks alive. Claudio Castagnoli is in the main event.