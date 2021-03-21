The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, EVOLVE, and WXW.

All three videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 164 – 03/20/21.

This is ICW Fight Club: Barred. For the first time ever, every match takes place inside a steel cage. Kez Evans puts his Square Go briefcase on the line against Craig Anthony. The Nine9 challenge Lou King Sharp & Krieger for the ICW Tag Team Titles. DCT faces Jason Reed. Leyton Buzzard battles BT Gunn. Angel Hayze collides with Molly Spartan.

EVOLVE 05 – 09/11/10.

Bryan Danielson faces Munenori Sawa. Ricochet battles Kyle O’Reilly. Mercedes Martinez defends the WSU Championship against Amazing Kong. Adam Cole goes one-on-one with Jimmy Jacobs. Johnny Gargano competes in a 6-Way Match.

wXw We Love Wrestling – 03/20/21.

Leon van Gasteren looks to end Marius Al-Ani’s 16-match winning streak at wXw’s first event of 2021. Tag Team Champions Stephanie Maze and Fast Time Moodo deliver massive news. Levaniel returns to in-ring action. Senza Volto battles Aigle Blanc.