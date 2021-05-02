The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXW.

Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 169 – 05/01/21.

The Purge clash with KoE in a Purge Rules Match in the main event. Molly Spartan takes on Anastasia. Craig Anthony battles the high-flying Luke Kyro. Andy Wild collides with T.J. Rage.

wXw Dead End 2021 – 04/09/21.

Bobby Gunns, the wXw Champion, battles Marius Al-Ani; Norman Harras faces Vincent Heisenberg.