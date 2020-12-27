The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE Wrestling, WXW, PROGRESS Wrestling, and Insane Championship Wrestling from 2019 and 2020.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 151 – 12/26/20.

BT Gunn takes on Jack Morris in a Lionheart League Match. Block D kicks off with Leyton Buzzard against Daz Black, as well as Theo Doros clashing with the returning Sha Samuels. Kez Evans continues his rivalry with Craig Anthony. Saqib Ali gets one last chance at redemption in a rematch against Dean Ford. Kasey clashes with Anastasia.

EVOLVE 140 – 11/10/19.

Josh Briggs defends the EVOLVE Championship in a Three-Way Match against Anthony Henry and JD Drake. Austin Theory faces Curt Stallion. AR Fox squares off against Joe Gacy. Shotzi Blackheart takes on Allysin Kay. Arturo Ruas battles “The Unwanted King” Eddie Kingston.

The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Deep Cuts – 12/26/20.

Tommaso Ciampa battles Mark Haskins, Trent Seven defends the Atlas Championship against Los Federales Santos Jr. and Chris Ridgeway squares off against Japan’s Shigehiro Irie in this collection of hidden gems, fabled battles and underrated matches from PROGRESS Wrestling.

wXw Catch Grand Prix Week 6 – 12/06/20.

Marius Al-Ani looks to keep his winning streak alive. Cara Noir clashes with Fast Time Moodo. Bobby Gunns and Avalanche go one-on-one.