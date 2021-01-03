The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and more.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

EVOLVE 141 – 12/06/19.

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER battles Timothy Thatcher. Josh Briggs defends the EVOLVE Championship against JD Drake. Anthony Gutierrez, Arturo Ruas & Babatunde face The Unwanted. Curt Stallion takes on Anthony Greene in an Extreme Rules Match. Andrew Everett & Matt Sydal challenge AR Fox & Leon Ruff for the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship.

The Best Of Atlas Championship In PROGRESS Wrestling – 01/02/21.

The greatest PROGRESS Atlas Championship matches are on display in this collection of bouts from the title’s storied history. WALTER defends the championship against Rampage Brown, Timothy Thatcher attempts to pry the title away from Trent Seven and Matt Riddle takes on Rob Lynch.

wXw Catch Grand Prix Week 7 – 12/13/20.

Bobby Gunns, Metehan, Cara Noir and Avalanche attempt to win the A-Block and battle the winner of the B-Block, Tristan Archer or Marius Al-Ani, in the wXw Catch Grand Prix 2020 finals.