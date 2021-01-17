The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and ICW.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 155 – 01/16/21.

Jack Jester faces Liam Thomson, and BT Gunn battles Leyton Buzzard in two Lionheart League Quarterfinal Matches. Square Go! Briefcase holder Kez Evans takes on Craig Anthony. Jason Reed sets his sights on the ICW Zero-G Championship. Ravie Davie, Dean Ford and Charlie Vyce are in action.

EVOLVE 143 – 01/17/20.

Anthony Greene goes toe to toe against Josh Briggs in a No Disqualification Match. The Besties in the World defend the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship against The Unwanted. Indi Hartwell takes on Brandi Lauren. Dexter Lumis faces Curt Stallion. Rik Bugez looks to rock Joe Gacy. The 2019 EVOLVE MVP AR Fox clashes with Brendan Vink.