The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE and Progress.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 157 – 01/30/21.

Stevie Boy and Sha Samuels meet ahead of their Lionheart League Finals showdown. Two former ICW Champions collide as Jack Jester takes on DCT. Leyton Buzzard clashes with Alex Parker. Luca De Pazzi battles Luke Kyro.

Daniel Bryan’s Greatest WXW Matches – 01/30/21.

Daniel Bryan makes an international name for himself in wXw, Germany’s premiere sports-entertainment brand. The American Dragon competes in two wXw World Heavyweight Championship Matches against Cesaro and wXw mainstay Absolute Andy, goes hold-for-hold against technical wizard Zack Sabre Jr. and battles longtime rival Nigel McGuinness.

The Best Of Trent Seven In Progress Wrestling – 01/30/21.

Trent Seven hones his patented British Strong Style and rises through the ranks of PROGRESS Wrestling. This compilation sees The Don challenge for and defend the PROGRESS Atlas Championship, take on Austin Theory and go one-on-one with Paul Robinson.

EVOLVE 145 – 02/29/20.

Josh Briggs faces Anthony Greene in an Anything Goes Match for the EVOLVE Championship. It’s Skulk vs. Skulk as AR Fox & Leon Ruff battle Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray with the EVOLVE Tag Team Champion No. 1 Contendership on the line. The In Crowd welcome a new member. Mansoor takes on Curt Stallion in the main event.