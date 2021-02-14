The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE, ICW, and more.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 159 – 02/13/21.

Coach Trip’s current and former protégés collide when Jason Reed faces DCT. Luca de Pazzi takes on Ian Skinner. Luke Kyro battles Stevie Boy. Alex Parker clashes with Kez Evans.

EVOLVE 1 – 01/11/10.

Sports-entertainment’s up-and-coming talent compete in the next evolution of sports-entertainment. EVOLVE Wrestling debuts as Kyle O’Reilly battles Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez goes one-on-one with Nadia, and Davey Richards takes on Kota Ibushi in the main event. Ricochet and Johnny Gargano are in action.

The Best Of NXT In Progress Wrestling Vol. 3 – 02/13/21.

PROGRESS Wrestling displays NXT’s best and brightest in this anthology of exhilarating independent bouts. Tommaso Ciampa battles Zack Sabre Jr. in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The Viking Raiders go to war with British Strong Style. Candice LeRae, Keith Lee and Riddle face some of PROGRESS’ toughest competitors.