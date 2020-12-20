The WWE Network has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from EVOLVE Wrestling, WXW, PROGRESS Wrestling, and Insane Championship Wrestling from 2019 and 2020.

All four videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added, courtesy of WWE Network News:

ICW Fight Club 150 – 12/19/20.

ICW Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson faces Stevie Boy in a Lionheart League showdown. Other tournament matches include Lucca De Pazzi against BT Gunn, as well as Jack Morris clashing with Jack Jester. Theo Doros, Charlie Vyce, Logan Smith and Alex Parker battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Kez Evans & Kyle Khaos team up against Craig Anthony & Luke Kyro.

EVOLVE 139 – 11/09/19.

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory defends his title against Josh Briggs. Babatunde takes on Eddie Kingston in a Relaxed Rules Match. Matt Sydal returns to EVOLVE to face Leon Ruff. Shotzi Blackheart competes against Reina Gonzalez. JD Drake and Anthony Henry brawl in a No Holds Barred Match.

The Best of Mark Andrews in PROGRESS Wrestling – 12/19/20.

It’s time to fly! Mark Andrews battles the competition with his arsenal of aerial attacks in this collection of his most exhilarating PROGRESS Wrestling matches. The Welsh high-flyer challenges Pete Dunne for the PROGRESS Championship, faces the massive WALTER and goes toe-to-toe with his trainer, Zack Sabre Jr.

wXw Catch Grand Prix Week 5 – 11/29/20.

wXw 16 Carat Gold winner Cara Noir battles wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion Bobby Gunns. Marius Al-Ani takes on Prince Ahura.