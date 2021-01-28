WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, has added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Royal Rumble Matches Of The 2010s. It has highlights of Royal Rumble matches from the 2010s.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for nearly five hours.

Stars featured include Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more. Here is the synopsis for the compilation:

“The Women of WWE make history, Edge shocks the WWE Universe twice, Seth Rollins slays 29 Superstars and Drew McIntyre Claymore Kicks off his Road to WrestleMania in this anthology of the five best Royal Rumble Matches of the 2010s.”

Check out the playlist here.