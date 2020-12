WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, has added a new Seasonal Theme Compilation that features various matches and segments.

Below is the synopsis for this latest compilation:

It’s naughty vs. nice as WWE celebrates the season with this unique collection of holiday-themed matches. Featured bouts include Santa Claus himself tangling with Mankind, “Good Santa” Mark Henry battling “Bad Santa” Damien Sandow and the bizarro-St. Nick Xanta Klaus in action.

You can watch it here.