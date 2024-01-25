WWE has recently announced a new partnership with Netflix, which means that their popular show, Monday Night Raw, will be moving from the USA Network to the streaming service starting in January 2025.

Additionally, Netflix will become the home for all WWE shows outside of the US, including SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs, effectively replacing the WWE Network in various international markets.

However, WWE’s agreement with Peacock, which currently hosts the WWE Network library and PLE’s in the US, will expire in March 2026.

According to Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE Network will remain for existing media rights deals in India, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East.