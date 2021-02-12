The new WWE Untold documentary on WWE Hall of Famers APA (JBL, Ron Simmons) topped the list of top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows of the past week.

Once again WWE NXT UK, 205 Live and the non-WWE indie content failed to crack the top 25 list.

The top 10 looks like this, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:

1. WWE Untold: The APA

2. Royal Rumble 2021

3. Best of John Cena

4. WWE Icons: Yokozuna

5. Elimination Chamber 2020

6. Elimination Chamber 2010

7. NXT replay from February 3 (did far better than usual)

8. RAW Legends Night replay from January 4

9. Elimination Chamber 2019

10. SmackDown replay from January 8

Talking Smack finished at #11 while RAW Talk finished at #13.

