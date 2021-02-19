WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day”, documentaries and pay-per-view content topped the most-watched shows of the WWE Network for the past week.
Below is the top 10 most-watched list, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:
1. NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
2. Best of Elimination Chamber
3. Day Of: Royal Rumble 2021
4. Royal Rumble 2021
5. Elimination Chamber 2020
6. WWE Untold: The APA
7. NXT Takeover Pre-Show
8. Elimination Chamber 2019
9. Elimination Chamber 2010
10. WWE Superstars – December 4, 1993
Talking Smack ranked #12 while RAW Talk was #13. NXT from February 10 was #22. No other current in-ring shows like NXT UK and 205 Live, and the indie content, were in the top 25.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.