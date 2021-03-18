The WWE Network is officially launching on Peacock today for subscribers in the United States.

The WWE – Peacock roll-out begins today and all content from the WWE library will be available for viewing on Peacock by mid-August. The standalone WWE Network app for subscribers in the United States will no longer be used after Sunday, April 4.

You can visit the WWE Network FAQ page on Peacock for questions and updates.

Peacock issued the following announcement today with new episodes & series airing this week:

WWE Network Launches on Peacock Welcome, WWE Network. WWE Network launches on Peacock today. Stream every live WWE pay-per-view event—including WrestleMania—and fan favorite WWE shows. From the celebration of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week to the excitement of WWE FASTLANE 2021, WWE Network is launching on Peacock with tons of new and original programming streaming this week as it moves to its new home. WWE NETWORK ON PEACOCK * Thursday, March 18: WWE Network content becomes available on Peacock. * Sunday, March 21: WWE Fastlane will be available to stream on both Peacock and WWE Network. * Sunday, April 4: WWE Network sunsets for users in the United States, making Peacock the exclusive home for WWE Network content in the U.S. * Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11: WrestleMania 37 streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. WWE Network, including all PPVs, are available on Peacock Premium for $4.99 — a $5.00/month savings. Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time — details available at: www.PeacockTV.com/sports/WWE NEW EPISODES & SERIES THIS WEEK *ALL TIMES IN EST, LIVE March 18: WCW Saturday Night (1993) 10 new classic episodes

March 18: This Week in WWE

March 18: WWE NXT (3/17/21)

March 18 at 3pm: WWE NXT UK (Live)

March 19: WWE The Day Of: Elimination Chamber 2021

March 19: Birth of the Stunner

March 19 at 10pm: 205 Live (Live)

March 20: WWE Main Event (3/4/21)

March 20: wXw We Love Wrestling #3

March 20: ICW Fight Club 164: “Barred”

March 20: EVOLVE 5

March 20: The Best of WWE: Best of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

March 20: Talking Smack

March 21: Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Randy Orton

March 21: Friday Night Smackdown (2/19/21)

March 21: La Previa

March 21 at 4pm: WWE’s The Bump (Live)

March 21 at 6 pm: WWE Fastlane Kickoff (Live)

March 21 at 7pm: WWE Fastlane 2021 (Live)

