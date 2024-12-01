The United Kingdom and Ireland are saying goodbye to the WWE Network.

Ahead of the move of WWE to Netflix in the U.K. and Ireland, with both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown moving to the subscription-based streaming platform, WWE has started planning shutting down the WWE Network in the countries.

WWE Network sent out an e-mail blast to subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland informing them that subscriptions to the platform were canceled, and that WWE Network will be free for the final month of its’ run in December, before officially closing down on January 1, 2025.

The aforementioned e-mail blast reads as follows: