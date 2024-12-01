The United Kingdom and Ireland are saying goodbye to the WWE Network.
Ahead of the move of WWE to Netflix in the U.K. and Ireland, with both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown moving to the subscription-based streaming platform, WWE has started planning shutting down the WWE Network in the countries.
WWE Network sent out an e-mail blast to subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland informing them that subscriptions to the platform were canceled, and that WWE Network will be free for the final month of its’ run in December, before officially closing down on January 1, 2025.
The aforementioned e-mail blast reads as follows:
Dear WWE Network Subscriber,
On January 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area and Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE. As a result, subscription to WWE Network has been disabled in the app store and will not renew on your next billing date.
As a thank you for being for being a fan and valued subscriber, we welcome you to continue enjoying WWE Network with complimentary access until December 31, 2024, after which you will need to subscribe to Netflix to continue enjoying WWE content, including all Premium Live Events as well as Raw, SmackDown and NXT — streaming live, in one place, for the first time ever. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you’re all set.