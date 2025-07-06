– As part of WWE: NEW GENERATION WEEK, the official WWE Vault YouTube channel has released the complete “WWE Table For 3” episode that originally premiered back on October 14, 2022, with special guests Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

– Also released as part of “WWE: NEW GENERATION WEEK” by WWE Vault is a compilation called “New Generation’s Most Colorful Characters,” one called “New Generation Superstar Vignettes Behind-The-Scenes,” another one called “New Generation Commercials” and “Rare New Generation Live Event Matches.”

– Tthe complete “WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes” documentary on Shawn Michaels and Kevin “Diesel” Nash was released this week on the WWE Vault YouTube channel as well.