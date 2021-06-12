Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw newcomer Grayson Waller win his debut match over Sunil Singh.

As noted, Waller is formerly known as “The 21st Century Success Story” Matty Wahlberg. The former high school teacher from Australia, who also competed on the Australian Survivor show in 2019, was signed in the same April 2021 WWE Performance Center Class that also featured Sarray, Sanjana George, Jennifer Michell Cantu Iglesias, fellow Australian Stephanie De Landre (Steph De Lander), and coach Hideki Suzuki.

Waller defeated Singh with a move that was similar to Seth Rollins’ Curb Stomp.

Waller responded to a WWE tweet that said he had an impressive debut.

“The 21st Century Success Story continues,” he wrote.

Friday’s WWE 205 Live also saw cruiserweight veterans Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeat newcomers Asher Hale and Ari Sterling in tag team action. You can see footage from both matches below:

The 21st Century Success Story continues https://t.co/pviqkWhvvQ — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) June 12, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.