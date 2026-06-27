– Following his successful title victory at WWE Night of Champions, newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will have company on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, as WWE has confirmed that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

– Also on the June 29 Raw in A.C. will be new 2026 WWE King of the Ring Oba Femi, who will make his decision regarding which title he will go after at WWE SummerSlam — Reigns’ or Zayn’s.

– Speaking of the King of the Ring, additional merchandise celebrating the newly crowned 2026 King and Queen of the Ring winners, Oba Femi and IYO SKY, is now available through WWE Shop.

– In related news, WWE has also rolled out a new commemorative t-shirt marking the 15-year anniversary of CM Punk’s iconic “Pipebomb” promo.

– COMET TV has added WWE programming to its weekend lineup, with episodes of WWE Rivals now airing Saturdays at 5 p.m. Eastern / 2 p.m. Pacific.

– For those who missed it, WWE using AI-generated artwork led to a SummerSlam graphic error that went viral during Saturday’s WWE Night Of Champions show.

– And finally, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque posed for some new obligatory backstage “pointing” photos with new Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and 2026 King and Queen of the Ring winners Oba Femi and IYO SKY backstage at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after WWE Night Of Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.