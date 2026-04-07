The road to WrestleMania 42 continued on Monday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX., with the second-to-last episode of WWE Raw leading up to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

– Kicking off the show was WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who cut a ruthless pipebomb promo taking shots at Roman Reigns, The Rock and Pat McAfee, and referencing the likes of Vince McMahon and others throughout.

– WWE has updated the official promotional graphic for the Undisputed WWE Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42. The poster now includes Pat McAfee pictured with Orton. As noted, McAfee has vowed that WWE fans will no longer see or hear from him if Orton loses at WrestleMania 42.

– Gunther made it clear to Paul Heyman during a backstage segment on the 4/6 Raw show in Houston that a “big thank you” is not why he saved him from Seth Rollins on last week’s show. He made it clear that Heyman owes him more than that.

– A mystery vignette aired during the 4/6 Raw show featuring several dancers seated on chairs with their backs facing to the camera. Some have taken it as Liv Morgan, others are looking at it as early promotion for whatever the ‘Club WWE’ trademark WWE recently filed for is about.

– Rey Mysterio made his surprise return to WWE TV on Monday’s Raw in “The Lonestar State.” The WWE Hall of Fame legend came to the ring after WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee defeated Los Americanos in six-man tag-team action. Mysterio told Penta he was proud of him, but mentioned wanting to be in the ladder match at WrestleMania. Penta then welcomed him to the match, adding him to the mix. It will now be Penta vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio.

– As noted, WWE announced IShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & The Usos in a featured six-man tag-team match at WrestleMania 42 during tonight’s WWE Raw. Featured below is the official promotional poster for the bout.

– Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were the commercial break in-the-crowd interview with Cathy Kelley during the 4/6 episode of Raw.

– WWE announced that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will be the sit-down interview guest for the newest episode of the Cody Rhodes podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?”, which drops this Thursday, April 9.

– The first tease for the return of “The Demon” persona of Finn Balor aired during the 4/6 Raw in Houston. Early in the show, Balor was scheduled for one-on-one action against JD McDonagh, however while coming to the ring, he was attacked from behind by McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Later in the show, a vignette aired with Balor making the first teases for the return of “Demon Balor” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 42.

– WWE Raw appeared to run long on Monday night, as the show came to an abrupt ending just a few minutes past the 10:30pm EST. mark. The show generally wraps up before that time every week, however the contract signing for Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 was just getting started around that mark this week on the show. As Lesnar and Femi were doing a wild brawl for yet another week in a row, the show came to a sudden ending.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.