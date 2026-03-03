The March 2, 2026 episode of WWE Raw is now in the rear view mirror.

And it resulted in plenty of news.

In addition to Penta winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Gunther completely unmasking Dragon Lee, and Seth Rollins making his Raw return to savagely assault Paul Heyman, plenty of additional noteworthy things went down inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. on Monday night.

The former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship duo known as Rhiyo, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, officially said their goodbyes during a Jackie Redmond interview segment on the show. It was also noted that Rhea Ripley will go face-to-face with Jade Cargill on Friday’s SmackDown.

Monday’s show also featured the return of one-half of the men’s WWE Tag-Team Champions in ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. The master of “YEET!” in WWE made his comeback, running down to the ring to make the save for Jimmy Uso as he was being attacked by Logan Paul and The Vision following his disqualification win over Austin Theory on the show.

Following his audience-dividing WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago this past Saturday night, the “very nice” and “Very evil” Danhausen made his WWE Raw debut in a backstage segment, reading off a list of unusual demands to WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce before cursing Dominik Mysterio moments before he lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship to Penta.

Speaking of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans made it clear during an interview with Byron Saxton that he has his sights set specifically on that title going forward.

Next week’s show will only continue the busy road to WrestleMania 42.

Announced for next Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw on March 9 is Oba Femi vs. Rusev, as well as a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender and challenger for reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee. Advertised for the bout is IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live news and WWE Raw Results coverage.