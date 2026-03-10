– The March 9 episode of WWE Raw kicked off with Michael Cole on commentary announcing that Paul Heyman is “out indefinitely” as a result of the attack he suffered last week at the hands of Seth Rollins. Cole noted that Heyman suffered “a cervical spinal contusion, a facial lacerations and a deviated septum.”

– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce called Seth Rollins out to the ring. He came out along with several dozen additional mystery masked man in all black with their faces covered. Rollins unmasked and stood as Pearce told him he can’t have him taking over his show every week, even if The Vision might deserve the karma they are getting. Austin Theory and Logan Paul would come out and try to attack Rollins, however the masked man swarmed around Rollins and he escaped. LA Knight and The Usos ended up coming out and laying out Paul and Theory.

– Bayley won the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet on WWE Raw on 3/9. She pinned Asuka to earn the next shot at reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee on next week’s episode of WWE Raw on March 16 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

– Also announced for the 3/16 Raw in “The Lone Star State” is El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano, as well as appearances by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues.

