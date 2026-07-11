– Deadline.com has a featured story up today regarding WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s dream of performing on Broadway, with “The Final Boss” apparently wanting to revive the Odd Couple with Kevin Hart.

– Alexa Bliss surfaced via social media after the attack she suffered at the hands of Jade Cargill and a steel chair on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown. “Welp this wasn’t on my bingo card,” she wrote.

Welp this wasnt on my bingo card pic.twitter.com/spXdbZlOb1 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 11, 2026

– WWE and AAA Superstar Damian Priest will be voicing Marvel character ‘The Hood’ in the latest Marvel Rivals game release. “No one beats The Hood,” Priest wrote via X with a video teaser.

👀 No one beats The Hood https://t.co/FDm5twvL2N — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) July 11, 2026

– Highspots Wrestling Network released a video dubbed “Danhausen’s origin story” on their official YouTube channel on Saturday.