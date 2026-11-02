– WWE has announced another upcoming double taping. In addition to this week’s 11/6 episode of SmackDown being taped tonight after the live 11/2 WWE Raw episode from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY., the company will be doing the same thing in December. The Capital One Arena announced today that the 12/21 live Raw show at the venue will also feature a taping of the Christmas Day episode of SmackDown on 12/5.

“Two shows. One night,” the Capital One Arena wrote via social media. “WWE Raw and SmackDown take over Capital One Arena on Monday, December 21! Tickets on sale 11/6 at 10am.”

Two shows. One night. WWE RAW and SmackDown take over Capital One Arena on Monday, December 21! Tickets on sale 11/6 at 10am. https://t.co/Vr02lvXkkr — Capital One Arena (@CapitalOneArena) November 2, 2026

– Victor Perry wrote about Trick Williams and Lash Legend stopping by The Wrestling Club ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw and SmackDown double taping in Brooklyn. “Thank you Trick Williams and Lash Legend for stopping by and surprising The Wrestling Club,” he wrote. “What a beautiful moment.”

Thank you @_trickwilliams and @lashlegendwwe for stopping by and surprising TWC. @WWE What a beautiful moment. 🥹 https://t.co/zkz0yNasIO — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) November 2, 2026

– New on WWE’s official YouTube channel today is a behind-the-scenes video looking at the making of the first-ever WWE x ReelShort, “Agent of Shadows,” featuring Drew McIntyre and others. The video is titled “Drew McIntyre trains Agent of Shadows co-star Chase Mattson to be a Superstar.” The description reads: “Watch ‘Agent of Shadows’ starring Drew McIntyre and more WWE Superstars now exclusively on ReelShort.”

– Following up their initial WWE release video on YouTube with the mystery box back in July, The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin released a video dubbed “Release Pt. 2” on the channel today.