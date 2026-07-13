– Charlotte Flair is slated to attend this Wednesday’s ESPY Awards in New York City, WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will also be on hand.

– Rey Mysterio and Danhausen will sign autographs at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 23, the session runs 1:15 PM to 2:15 PM at Mattel’s booth.

– WWE is running a promotion with Wingstop giving fans the chance to help pick Liv Morgan’s ring gear for SummerSlam. For more information, visit WWE.com.

– ABC News 10 ran a feature on WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan, who is set to return to his hometown of Glens Falls, NY this September for a WOH event.

– WWE has released behind-the-scenes footage from before and after CM Punk’s surprise return on the July 6 episode of WWE Raw in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where he would go on to defeat Sami Zayn to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

– John Cena is featured in the latest WWE: Unreal on Netflix season three teaser video, which you can check out below.