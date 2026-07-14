– Chad Gable emerged victorious in the multiple-person Gauntlet match held during the 7/13 Raw in Dallas, which also included Rusev, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, Dominik Mysterio and Je’Von Evans. With the win, Gable now moves on to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which takes place on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

– The lineup for the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York continued to expand during the July 13 episode of WWE Raw at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. During the show, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria was announced as a new bout for the July 18 SNME at MSG special event.

– Also during the 7/13 Raw in Dallas, LA Knight issued a challenge for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 7/18 at MSG in NYC that would see himself join forces with Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa to take on Jacob Fatu and The Usos in a six-man tag-team match. Currently advertised for the 7/18 MSG show is Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh, Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence for the Women’s tag-team titles, CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn, as well as Roman Reigns appearing with special guest, NBA Finals MVP for 2026, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

– The heel turn and addition to The Vision of Maxxine Dupri continued on the 7/13 Raw in Dallas. During an in-ring segment involving herself and The Vision, Alpha Academy duo Otis and Akira Tozawa came to the ring. As Otis was attempting to confess his love for Dupri, he was mocked by Theory, and ultimately beaten down by Theory and Bron Breakker, before Theory and Dupri posed over his fallen body to end the segment.

Otis attempted to express his feelings for Maxxine Dupri and CHAOS erupted!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ckrcw26EpM — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

This was BRUTAL 😭 Otis and Tozawa have been DECIMATED by The Vision! pic.twitter.com/WEyjabe1Pi — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2026

– The promotion for the expected WWE return of Big Cass, and presumably Enzo Amore, began during the 7/13 Raw in Dallas. A vignette with a silhouette of Big Cass standing in front of the date ‘8/3’ aired during the show. 8/3 is the date of the post-SummerSlam episode of WWE Raw, which takes place in Des Moines, Iowa.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.