– Former WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, The Vision members of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Austin Theory were all added to the Men’s Royal Rumble match on the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Finn Balor attempted to get a spot, but WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told him there were no remaining spots available.

– On the women’s side of things, Becky Lynch, the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, officially declared for the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the 1/31 WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh PLE at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

– Bron Breakker’s WWE suspension was officially lifted by Adam Pearce, who apologized for putting his hands on Breakker first in the incident that ultimately led to the suspension. Later in the show, Breakker and The Vision attacked Penta and Dragon Lee without Pearce or anyone doing anything to stop it. Michael Cole speculated that Pearce was hesitant to punish The Vision because of whoever the mystery phone call was from. There were more mystery phone calls throughout the show.

– Per her own request, Stephanie Vaquer, who brawled with Raquel Rodriguez backstage once again on WWE Raw this week, will square off against Rodriguez with the WWE Women’s World Championship on-the-line in a Philadelphia Street Fight next Monday night on the February 2 episode of WWE Raw in Pennsylvania.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.