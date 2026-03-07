The road to WrestleMania 42 continued on Friday night in “The Rose City,” as WWE SmackDown was live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Featured below are some news and notes coming out of the March 6 episode.

– Before things got started, Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, competed in a dark match against Rey Fenix. The pre-show in-ring action saw Jordynne Grace take on Alba Fyre in a match taped for WWE Main Event, which saw Grace suffer a legitimate injury.

– Randy Orton opened the show, mentioning he has been involved in 20 past WrestleMania shows. He confirms he will be in the main event of WrestleMania 42 when he challenges for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The segment ended with Trick Williams interrupting Orton, and getting hit with an RKO for his efforts.

– Dr. Wagner Jr., the reigning AAA Latino American Champion, made a surprise appearance, answering the latest weekly open challenge from WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes. After a hard fought battle, Hayes got the win to retain his title.

– Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Giulia and Kiana James in tag-team action on the show. With the win, they are now the new number one contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, and will be the next challengers for reigning title-holders The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend).

– The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their return to WWE television on the show, competing in the Tag-Team Turmoil match to determine the new number one contenders to the men’s WWE Tag-Team Championships. They were the first team eliminated, losing to Fraxiom duo Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Also competing in the match were Los Garza (Angel & Berto), The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy), as well as Damian Priest & R-Truth.

– When all was said-and-done, the team of R-Truth and Damian Priest emerged victorious in the Tag-Team Turmoil bout, defeating Los Garza in the final fall to earn the next shot at reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions, The MFTs.

– It was announced via a video message from worldwide music star Jelly Roll that he will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 13, 2026, live from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, AZ. to see Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.