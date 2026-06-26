– The third season of WWE Unreal is scheduled to premiere on July 21. The latest installment of the behind-the-scenes series will focus on the road to last year’s WrestleMania and will feature five episodes, with each running approximately 50 minutes.

– Bruce Prichard is reportedly set to return after being away from WWE since WrestleMania due to back issues. In addition to making his return, Prichard is said to have lost a significant amount of weight during his time away.

– WWE livestreamed a WWE Night Of Champions Special on YouTube late Thursday evening, early Friday morning, hosted by Joe Tessitore, Peter Rosenberg and Big E. The trio ran down the top matches scheduled for Saturday’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

– Big E. joined Bron Breakker in the gym for a special pre-Night Of Champions workout and interview, which was shared via WWE’s official YouTube channel leading up to the Saudi Arabia PLE this weekend.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)