The relationship between WWE and the hip-hop world continues to grow.

That was clear for the WWE Universe to see on Sunday night at the first-ever WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

In addition to the show kicking off with a special music performance by Quavo, who debuted a track off of his new album, the opening match saw fellow rap music star Lil Yachty make his WWE in-ring debut.

Yachty managed to succeed in his quest to survive five minutes with Baron Corbin, securing the victory in the special challenge match. This led to an impromptu match with Trick Williams recapturing the WWE United States Championship with a win over Corbin.

The WWE and hip-hop connections weren’t done there for the evening.

Later in the show, hip-hop star T-Pain was shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd, and was acknowledged on the broadcast on Peacock by the commentary team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

If that wasn’t enough, there was one additional subtle tip-of-the-cap to the hip-hop and pop music world, with Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin wearing ring attire inspired by legendary female music trio TLC’s iconic “No Scrubs” music video from 1999 (see photos below).

Although it is not hip-hop related, during the main event of the show later in the evening, Randy Orton once again interacted with the mother and wife of Cody Rhodes, taunting the family of “The American Nightmare” as they sat in the front row inside State Farm Arena. This ultimately led to Brandi throwing a drink in Orton’s face (see below).

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results 9/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.