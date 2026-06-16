– Oba Femi, who advanced to the finals of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament on the June 15 episode of WWE Raw with a win over Dominik Mysterio, called out Brock Lesnar once again after the match. The two are currently 1-1 after two high-profile matches against each other.

– One half of the WWE World Tag-Team Champions Damian Priest was with his title belt at the 2026 National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Fellow WWE Superstar Lola Vice was also there. Last year Priest attended with Zelina Vega.

– Chad Gable debuted a new theme song on the June 15 episode of WWE Raw in Baltimore, MD. His ‘American Alpha’ theme lasted for exactly one week.

– Announced for next week’s WWE Raw on June 22 is The Vision vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team titles, as well as Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Paige & Brie Bella for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles.

– WWE has new ‘WWE Top 10’ and ‘WWE Playlist’ digital episodes looking at “unmaskings that crossed the line” and “LA Knight vs. The Bloodline,” respectively.