– Finn Balor continued his rivalry with The Judgment Day and in particular, Dominik Mysterio. He interfered in Dom’s match against Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the March 23 WWE Raw at the TD Garden. Balor essentially cost Dom the match and then beat him down afterwards.

– Stephanie Vaquer gained a measure of revenge on Liv Morgan on Monday’s WWE Raw in Boston, MA. As Liv Morgan was making her way out accompanied by Dominik Mysterio, she was ambushed and attacked from behind by her WrestleMania 42 opponent. The WWE Women’s World Champion laid her out, and even decked Dom-Dom for good measure.

– Raquel Rodriguez challenged IYO SKY for a match on next week’s WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. This will join The Usos vs. The Vision in a NYC Street Fight for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Also announced is The Irresistible Forces vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as a live appearance by Brock Lesnar.

– Cody Rhodes will break his silence for the first time since the savage attack he endured at the hands of Randy Orton a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown when he appears on “The Pat McAfee Show” this Wednesday.

– IShowSpeed appeared on this week’s WWE Raw show. After a brief backstage segment with Penta and Dragon Lee, he reappeared later in the show in a segment with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. During that segment, Danhausen appeared and “cursed” him for not giving him access to his 180 million social media followers. Danhausen and IShowSpeed had a race off-air after the show (see video below).

– Derrick White and coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics were in the house inside the TD Garden for Monday’s Raw in Boston, MA. The two were shown in a celebrity cameo crowd segment and acknowledged on the broadcast by the commentary team.

– Paul Heyman got Seth Rollins “arrested” on Monday’s red brand show in “Beantown.” The Oracle for The Vision lured Rollins within 50 feet of himself, revealing he had filed a restraining order against him. Rollins managed to evade police long enough to blast Heyman with a good shot for insulting his wife and kid, before being handcuffed and escorted out of the building by “Boston P.D.”

– WWE Shop are now selling “FAF5” t-shirts, which were created and featured on the massive body of Brock Lesnar just seven days after Paul Heyman coined the phrase in a promo on last week’s WWE Raw.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

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