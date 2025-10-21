— Otis made his return to WWE television during this week’s episode of RAW.

The returning star was spotted alongside Akira Tozawa as the two accompanied Maxxine Dupri into the arena ahead of her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch.

This marked Otis’ first RAW appearance since May, when he was written off TV following an attack by Rusev. During his time away, Otis competed in the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico match at AAA TripleMania XXXIII and made a handful of appearances on WWE Main Event.

Maxxine Dupri earned her second straight victory over Becky Lynch.

— On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Maxxine Dupri once again stepped up to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The match came after Dupri’s countout win over Lynch on the October 6 edition of RAW.

Although Dupri didn’t capture the title this time, she did notch another win over “The Man.” The match ended in disqualification after Lynch struck Dupri with her championship belt, giving Dupri the victory but leaving the champion fuming.

— An independent wrestler made a brief appearance as an extra during the opening vignettes of this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The episode featured the show’s trademark backstage walking sequence, with Rusev making his way down a hallway. Behind him, a large man could be seen watching his surroundings — later identified as independent talent Alex Ace.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Press, Ace is a nine-year veteran who most recently trained under Rikishi. He has competed for several independent promotions, including Underground Wrestling Alliance, Oasis Pro Wrestling, Supreme Pro, and Sonoran Championship Wrestling.

— Monday’s episode of WWE RAW kicked off with major developments surrounding the World Heavyweight Championship. Adam Pearce opened the show by announcing that Seth Rollins would be sidelined “for quite a while” following major surgery.

The segment took another turn when Bron Breakker — clearly reluctant — handed over the World Heavyweight Championship to Paul Heyman, who delivered the title back to Pearce.

Taking the microphone, Heyman questioned why the WWE Universe was directing its anger toward Breakker and Bronson Reed, calling them the future of the company. The longtime advocate then shifted his focus to Rollins, mocking the injured star and claiming he couldn’t “shoulder the burden” of leadership.

Heyman, referring to himself as The Oracle, didn’t hold back, labeling Rollins a “bum shoulder b*tch” before applauding Breakker and Reed for their ruthlessness and ambition. According to Heyman, the pair’s aggression wasn’t something to be condemned—it was proof that they’re destined to headline WrestleMania in the near future.

— Nate Diaz was in attendance at Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

The former UFC star was spotted sitting front row during the show in Sacramento, California, and was shown on camera during the broadcast.

Diaz is one of the most popular fighters in UFC history, known for his relentless fighting style and no-nonsense attitude. He famously submitted Conor McGregor in 2016 after stepping in on just 11 days’ notice.

Since leaving the UFC in 2022 following his win over Tony Ferguson, Diaz has transitioned to boxing, where he’s faced Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal.

— Becky Lynch confronted Paul Heyman backstage on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, just one week after Heyman betrayed Seth Rollins to align himself with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Heyman tried to smooth things over, insisting that he had no choice but to side with Breakker and Reed, and claimed there was still a place for Lynch within The Vision.

Lynch wasn’t having it, calling Heyman a “penguin-faced pr*ck” and saying his snake-oil salesman routine wouldn’t fool her. She added that Rollins always knew Heyman would stab him in the back — he was just surprised it took this long. Lynch warned that when Rollins comes back, he’ll destroy everyone Heyman’s aligned with, though Heyman himself, she said, “means nothing” to him.