— Kendal Grey successfully retained her EVOLVE Women’s Championship in her first title defense, overcoming a fierce challenge from Lash Legend on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The match, which took place during the show’s first hour, saw Grey accompanied by her ally Wren Sinclair as she put her newly-won championship on the line. Legend’s power and experience gave her long stretches of control, including multiple close nearfalls that kept the crowd on edge.

Despite the adversity, Grey battled back and connected with her Shades of Grey finisher to secure the pinfall victory and remain champion.

Grey captured the EVOLVE Women’s Championship on the October 15th episode of EVOLVE, defeating Kali Armstrong to begin her reign — which now stands at 13 days.

— Blake Monroe will make her first defense of the NXT Women’s North American Championship next month at NXT Gold Rush.

Monroe, who captured her first WWE title by defeating ZARIA at Halloween Havoc, claimed the championship after ZARIA stepped in to defend it on behalf of her injured tag team partner, Sol Ruca.

During a vignette on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Monroe announced that her first title defense will take place in New York City as part of the Gold Rush event series.

WWE confirmed during Halloween Havoc that NXT Gold Rush will be a two-week special, airing November 18 and 25 from The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The shows will also feature crossover appearances from TNA, AAA, and EVOLVE talent.

Monroe’s title defense is the first match officially announced for the Gold Rush lineup. Both events will air live on The CW in the U.S. and stream internationally on Netflix during NXT’s regular timeslot.

“I can take everything you love, and make it mine.” With a warning to the locker room, new Women’s North American Champion @BlakeMonroeWWE sets her sights on the bright lights of New York City for her first title defense! 🤩@Maybelline #ad pic.twitter.com/o2cHS0CFYM — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2025

— El Grande Americano has his next challenger lined up for the WWE Men’s Speed Championship, as Jasper Troy emerged victorious in the Contenders Tournament finals on this week’s episode of NXT.

Troy defeated Axiom in the opening bout of Tuesday night’s show, scoring the win in the final seconds with a thunderous Black Hole Slam. The victory cements Troy as the new #1 contender and officially sets his title clash with Americano for the November 11th episode of NXT.

The WWE LFG Season One winner earned his way to the finals with a first-round victory over Zachary Wentz, while Axiom advanced by defeating Sean Legacy.

El Grande Americano has reigned as Men’s Speed Champion for 175 days, having captured the title from Dragon Lee on the May 5th episode of Speed.

The November 11th edition of NXT will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, broadcast on The CW domestically and on Netflix internationally.

— Kelani Jordan resorted to underhanded tactics to hang onto the TNA Knockouts Championship in a chaotic main event clash with Jordynne Grace on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jordan defended her title in Tuesday night’s headliner, where both competitors traded momentum and nearfalls until outside interference turned the bout into complete disorder.

The chaos began when Trick Williams and Ricky Saints—who had been brawling throughout the show—spilled out to ringside mid-match. As referees and officials tried to break them up, Grace nearly scored the win on a distracted Jordan. Moments later, the Knockouts Title belt ended up in the ring. With the official still preoccupied, Jordan seized the opportunity, striking Grace with the championship before making the cover. The referee turned just in time to count the three, allowing Jordan to steal the victory and keep her title.

With the controversial win, Jordan’s TNA Knockouts Championship reign extends to 33 days. She captured the vacant title back on September 26th at Victory Road, defeating Lei Ying Lee to become champion.

This is INSANITY! 🤯 Kelani Jordan steals the win to remain @ThisIsTNA Knockouts World Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/eMz3xqWeOs — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2025

— You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Women’s Speed Title Tournament Begins.

* Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame & Lola Vice

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the November 11, 2025 episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Championship Last Man Standing Match: Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams

* WWE Men’s Speed Championship Match: El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy