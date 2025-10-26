During Saturday night’s WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, WWE officially announced the next stop on the NXT calendar — NXT Deadline, set for December 6th at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

As tradition continues, the show will feature both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Each contest will run 25 minutes and include five competitors. Two Superstars begin the bout, with the remaining three entering at regular intervals. Points are earned via pinfall, submission, or disqualification, while anyone defeated must spend 90 seconds in a penalty box. The competitor with the most points at the end of the time limit earns a future championship opportunity.

Last year’s Deadline event saw Oba Femi triumph over Wes Lee, Je’Von Evans, Ethan Page, and Nathan Frazer to win the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, later cashing in for a shot at the NXT Championship. On the women’s side, Giulia overcame Sol Ruca, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Wren Sinclair to earn her future NXT Women’s Title opportunity.

Coming out of Halloween Havoc, the post-PPV edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network is already shaping up to be a loaded show.

One of the night’s marquee matches will see TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan defend her title against Jordynne Grace, following their intense face-to-face confrontation at Halloween Havoc.

Also confirmed, EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will put her championship on the line against Lash Legend, continuing their recent string of verbal clashes and physical altercations.

In addition, newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley — who defeated Jacy Jayne to capture the title at Halloween Havoc — is scheduled to appear live.

The lineup will also feature a singles match between Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, as well as the finals of the WWE Men’s Speed Tournament, where Axiom battles Jasper Troy for the right to challenge El Grande Americano for the WWE Speed Championship.