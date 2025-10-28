This week’s episode of WWE RAW kicked off with an intense confrontation between CM Punk and Jey Uso, just days before their clash for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Jey Uso hit the ring first, firing up the crowd with his trademark entrance routine — twice — before shifting gears. Uso vented about the constant pressure from Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and “everybody’s momma,” declaring that his championship journey is his alone.

Before Uso could hit his signature “Yeet!” one last time, CM Punk’s music interrupted. The “Best in the World” mocked Uso by mimicking his entrance before joining him in the ring. Punk told Uso that come Saturday, he’ll be in his face every second of the match — but also gave him credit for breaking away from The Bloodline and finding his own identity.

Tension rose as Punk questioned how far Uso is willing to go to win the gold, saying he already knows exactly how far he’s willing to go. “What happens,” Punk asked, “when you find yourself in a situation you can’t yeet your way out of?”

Uso didn’t back down, telling Punk he’s survived “deep waters” before and will do it again. The fiery exchange ended with Uso promising to prove who the real Best in the World is this Saturday.

How far are these men willing to go THIS SATURDAY at Saturday Night’s Main Event? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQlnhCFdIR — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

“SCREW YOU PUNK!” 😤 Jey Uso is ready to prove who the BEST IN THE WORLD really is… USO vs. PUNK for the World Heavyweight Championship THIS SATURDAY at Saturday Night’s Main Event! pic.twitter.com/gKHHi4qbzu — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

The future of the Intercontinental Championship remains up in the air.

Following the fiery confrontation between CM Punk and Jey Uso, this week’s episode of WWE RAW featured a high-stakes clash between PENTA and Rusev to decide the next challenger for ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title.

But the match never reached a decisive conclusion. Midway through the contest, chaos erupted as Los Americanos — El Grande Americano, Bravo Americano, and Rayo Americano — stormed the ring, ambushing both competitors.

For a moment, the trio stood dominant over the fallen challengers. That dominance was short-lived, however, as PENTA and Rusev temporarily set aside their differences and united to fight off the attackers. The result? No clear contender — and an even murkier path ahead for the Intercontinental Championship picture.

LOS AMERICANOS ATTACK RUSEV & PENTA! THE MATCH HAS ENDED!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PXvrYPdhTJ — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) October 28, 2025

Rayo and Bravo… do you realize who you’re dealing with? 👀 Thanks to The Americanos, we DO NOT have a No. 1 Contender for Dom Mysterio’s IC Title but they will definitely be paying for that. pic.twitter.com/M22PWCCC9c — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2025

Maxxine Dupri is officially next in line for a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Becky Lynch — though the exact date is still to be determined.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, Dupri met with General Manager Adam Pearce, who informed her that she’s earned a shot at the title.

While grateful for the opportunity, Dupri asked for some time to call a friend and ensure she’s fully prepared before taking on “The Man.” Pearce agreed, confirming that she’ll receive her championship match whenever she’s ready.

Dupri’s recent countout and disqualification victories over Lynch have solidified her status as a legitimate contender for the gold.

Later in the night, it was confirmed that Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri will run it back, as Dupri officially gets her shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a future matchup.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW ended with a high-stakes Women’s Tag Team Championship main event, as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defended their titles against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

In the closing moments, Flair locked Bayley in the Figure Eight, forcing her to the brink of submission. Before Bayley could tap, Valkyria grabbed her partner’s hand to keep her in the fight. However, Bliss launched herself from the top rope with a Twisted Bliss, taking out Valkyria and clearing the way.

Flair and Bliss then delivered dual Natural Selections, with Flair pinning Bayley to secure the victory and retain the championships.

After the match, chaos erupted as Asuka and Kairi Sane stormed the ring, attacking both the champions and Valkyria. Sane hit Flair with a devastating InSane Elbow Drop before Bayley recovered enough to drive the Kabuki Warriors out of the ring.