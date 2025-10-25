— Sami Zayn is currently sidelined from in-ring action.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that Zayn is “not medically cleared” to compete.

The former United States Champion was attacked by the MFTs — Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga — on last week’s show, just moments after losing his U.S. Title to Ilja Dragunov in an open challenge.

Zayn had been a consistent presence on SmackDown in recent weeks, defending the U.S. Championship in open challenges each week since September.

There is no word yet on when Zayn will be medically cleared to return.

— Independent wrestler Doug Malo appeared as one of the security guards on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Malo was among the group that intervened to break up a ringside altercation between Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso, which also involved Cody Rhodes.

Outside of WWE, Malo is active on the independent circuit and recently made headlines for stepping in during a real-life incident at KnokX Pro, where he pulled Raja Jackson off Syko Stu after Jackson slammed Stu and delivered over 20 legitimate strikes to the head.

— You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson

* WWE United States Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill